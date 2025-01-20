Watch CBS News
Protesters march through downtown Chicago during Donald Trump's presidential inauguration

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Protesters are marching through downtown Chicago in apparent opposition to Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on Tuesday. 

Protesters were seen rallying in Federal Plaza, holding signs with such messages as "No more I.C.E, no more raids" and "Defend democracy," as police lined the streets on bikes. 

Participants were also seen marching down State Street and in front of Chicago's Trump Tower

screenshot-2025-01-20-133307.png
CBS Chicago

U.S. Palestinian Community Network said it's among 70 advocacy groups endorsing or participating in this planned protest. 

This comes as the city prepares for the possibility of mass immigration raids on Tuesday. The Trump administration announced plans to ramp up operations to arrest unauthorized immigrants across major U.S. cities. 

Chicago has been warned it would be among the first cities targeted for mass deportation efforts. 

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.

