Police up patrols near Chicago's Trump Tower after Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police patrols were increased at Chicago's Trump Tower Wednesday night, after a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump Towers in Las Vegas earlier in the day in what is being investigated as a possible act of terrorism.

Chicago Police said there is no actionable intelligence about a threat involving Chicago's Trump Tower, but patrols have nevertheless been increased in the immediate area.

Following the Las Vegas incident, investigators also did not believe there's "any other danger to the community right now," FBI agent Jeremy Schwartz said at a news conference Wednesday evening.

A person inside the vehicle died and seven others suffered minor injuries, Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. He called the explosion "an isolated incident" and said there is no indication that it was linked to ISIS.

The Las Vegas explosion occurred hours after a deadly New Orleans attack, when a man intentionally drove a pickup truck into a crowd of revelers on Bourbon Street, killing at least 15 people. The FBI said "weapons and a potential IED," or improvised explosive device, were found in his vehicle, which was flying an ISIS flag.