Dozens take to Chicago streets to protest Israeli airstrike in Gaza

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dozens of protesters took to the streets of Chicago Saturday, demanding an end to the war in Gaza. This comes after an Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza, killing at least 80 Palestinians and wounding nearly 50 more, according to Palestinian health authorities. It's one of the deadliest attacks of the 10-month war.

Protesters in the Loop said this is likely their last protest before the Democratic National Convention comes to Chicago in just 10 days, but they are ready to march again if needed.

Organizers say the plaza at the corner of Michigan and Ida B. Wells is where they were originally approved for protests during the DNC, about 2.5 miles from the United Center. But they say they will be taking their message within "sight and sound" of the convention.

Saturday's rally was a combined effort of the U.S. Palestinian Coalition Network and the Coalition for Justice in Palestine. It was their 46th mass protest since October.

Some of the protesters at the event said they were too emotional to talk.

"The community is in mourning, and we have been in mourning for over 10 months now," said Nick Sous with the U.S. Palestinian Coalition Network. "The 10-month anniversary of the genocide has just passed. It is very understandable that people are emotional and upset about what is going on in Palestine, especially the Palestinian Arab community."

The Israeli military acknowledged that it targeted the school in central Gaza City, saying there was a command center in the building. Hamas denied that.