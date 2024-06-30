Thousands attend 53rd Chicago Pride Parade to celebrate last day of Pride Month

CHICAGO (CBS)—Tens of thousands of people came out on Sunday to celebrate the final day of Pride Month at Chicago's 53rd annual Pride Parade.

The event brought fun and love to a stretch of the city's North Side.

It's one of the largest parades in Chicago, and it draws most of the city. This year, the message amongst the crowd was unity.

Thousands lined Northalsted with colors, floats, music, and, of course, the fans to celebrate Pride.

"I just absolutely love Pride because everybody is so inclusive. It's fun to come with my friends and see people all join together," said Trinity Kellogg, parade attendee.

She is one of thousands that came out to celebrate and says this year has a different meaning.

"With everything going on, I feel like it's amazing for all of us to unite and have all of these people together," she said.

Unity in Nothalsted was on full display as pro-Isralei supporters marched in the parade to make their voices heard, and hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters ended the parade.

Chicago police were out in full force — on the ground and in the air — to ensure no protests broke out.

"We want our kids to grow up seeing the best of humanity. And the best that it can offer. And we're very fortunate that we get to do it in a community that we live in and raise our family in," said Luke Sauer, resident.

Luke and Lauren Sauer live in the neighborhood and say it's important to bring their son Hayden to the celebration.

"We have made a conscious decision to raise our children in this neighborhood; we love the diversity; we love the normalization of just different colors and people and shapes and sizes," Lauren said.

Love was in the air as a mother came with a sign to support her daughter and her fiancée. The friends also showed up and showed out.

"We're getting married in September. And so it feels really great to have them walking with P-flags and supporting us both and supporting our love, our identities, and being here to show up and these are all of our friends," said Robin Berman.

"This is wonderful. The best Pride by far. No rain this year. Happy Pride," said Kim Eagles, parade attendee.

While the parade is over, many people are still out enjoying the last day of Pride.