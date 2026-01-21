Tips on how to prepare for extreme cold coming to Chicago area

Some school districts are already calling for e-learning on Friday, and trains across the city are cutting back on service. This as the city is calling for an extreme cold weather watch for Friday.

With windchills around -30 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday, the South Shore Line and Metra said they will be using their weekend schedule, so there will be fewer trains. Metra said this is something they have not done since 2019.

If you think it's cold now, it's going to get even colder with sub-zero wind chills coming Friday into Saturday.

That's when the Office of Emergency Management and Communications said frostbite could hit exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

For those who must go outside, it is advised to wear a hat, face mask, and gloves, and to leave pets indoors.

"It's as hard on steel as it is on us," said Michael Gillis with Metra.

Gillis said they are reducing service on Friday because of steel contracts in the cold weather, which can cause the rails to pull apart or break. He said more employees will work to address mechanical and track issues.

Heaters near switches will be on through the next couple of days while trains travel more slowly.

"Fridays are always our lower ridership days, and we are expecting this Friday to be even lower," he said.

"311 can get 8,000 calls a day," said former Chicago OEMC director Rich Guidice.

Guidice said the city will be keeping a close eye on calls coming in the next few days, with most being for people looking for shelter locations and warming centers.

Many community service centers and some Cook County courthouses will be open during the day. However, the Garfield Center and police districts will be open 24 hours for those who need shelter overnight.

"There will be extra teams that are going to be out checking in our vulnerable population on our city streets," Guidice said.

"Set your thermostat as low as possible while still maintaining that comfort," said ComEd spokesperson Kara Schwer.

ComEd says they are staffing up and working around the clock to respond to calls and outages. They are reminding people not to approach downed power lines. Also, to reduce energy bills, open shades if the sun's out, close them at night, and unplug electronics that are plugged in but not on.

"Caleb Williams is taking a break right now. Make sure your appliances take a break too," Schwer said.

Chicago Public Schools have not moved to e-learning or canceled classes as of Wednesday night. They say they are still monitoring conditions. Some schools in Gary and Merrillville indiana have already made the call to go to e-learning.

Many school officials say they likely will decide tomorrow.