Chicago area, NW Indiana schools announce closures, moves to e-learning ahead of Friday's extreme cold

Some schools in the Chicago area and in Northwest Indiana have already announced closures and moves to e-learning ahead of the dangerously cold weather expected on Friday.

Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon said a cold front will arrive in the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana on Thursday, with the city to experience wind chills that could drop below -30 degrees Fahrenheit by Friday morning. The extreme cold is expected to last into Saturday.

With this dangerous cold, frostbite could happen within five to 10 minutes on exposed skin, and there'll be a high risk of hypothermia concerns.

So far, there have been no reports of any public school closures, but some private schools have added their names to the list for Friday.

In Gary, Indiana, the Gary Community School Corporation announced that students will move to e-learning. They said that employees, parents, guardians, students, and vendors are being given specific instructions in preparation for Friday.

Continue to check back with CBS News Chicago for the latest school closures.

Full list of Emergency Closing Center closures and delays for area schools, businesses, daycare centers, and other organizations