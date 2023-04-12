'A lot of work' ahead for Chicago to prepare for 2024 Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO (CBS) – Prominent Illinois Democrats gathered to celebrate Chicago's selection to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention in a return to form after COVID uncertainty in 2020.

The details of how the big event will go next year are still scarce, but the DNC organizers promise to bring big crowds and big money to the city.

The United Center will host the majority of the events and the venue is already decked out in new DNC logos and signs. It's not Chicago's first time hosting.

To get an idea of what it takes to host a Democratic National Convention, CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke with a leader on the host committee for Philadelphia in 2016 about what lessons they learned.

Just securing the big for Chicago to host the 2024 convention has been a huge effort, but now comes the planning and execution of an event that will have the attention of the country for several days. Some who've done it in recent years have some advice for Chicago.

In the house that MJ built, politics will soon take center court. The United Center will welcome delegates, politicians, and thousands of guests next summer as Democrats roll into town for the convention.

While the video boards at the UC are ready, it will take more than fancy graphics to pull of a successful event. Just ask Angela Val.

"It's going to be a lot of work and it's going to be a big lift for everyone," Val said.

She served as the deputy executive director of Philadelphia's DNC host committee in 2016. She urges Chicago to use some of the federal funding that's coming to not only beautify downtown, but also show off its neighborhoods.

"One of your responsibilities is how to make sure that economic impact is felt in other parts of the city," Val said. "How do we push them out in other neighborhoods? That's going to be a big focus of your host committee."

With all eyes on Chicago, Val said the city will have the platform to showcase the good and push back on negative perceptions some visitors may have.

"Yes, we all have challenges, but it gives you an opportunity hosting these types of conventions to talk about what it is you are doing as a city to combat some of those challenges," she said.

The convention is a national security event and encouraging residents not to leave town and actually participate in the convention was a major focus for Philly in 2016.

"You don't want there to be an empty city," Val said. "You want for them to understand what's going on and you have to be able to communicate that to them throughout this entire planning period and throughout the convention.."

National conventions are expensive. Estimates for the DNC range between $80-$100 million.

Gov. JB Pritzker has assured the president that Chicago will have no problem fundraising and covering the costs with labor unions and the business community.