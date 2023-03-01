Late openings, staffing among polling issues during Tuesday's elections
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There were some minor problems at the polls during Tuesday's elections.
The CBS 2 investigators learned a single voter cast two ballots.
At least 14 polling locations didn't open right at 6 a.m.
Other issues include several election coordinators having to call the police for various reasons, and there were staffing issues at a handful of wards.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.