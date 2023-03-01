Watch CBS News
Local News

Late openings, staffing among polling issues during Tuesday's elections

/ CBS Chicago

Board of Election details polling issues during Tuesday's elections
Board of Election details polling issues during Tuesday's elections 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There were some minor problems at the polls during Tuesday's elections.

The CBS 2 investigators learned a single voter cast two ballots.

At least 14 polling locations didn't open right at 6 a.m.

Other issues include several election coordinators having to call the police for various reasons, and there were staffing issues at a handful of wards.

First published on March 1, 2023 / 7:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.