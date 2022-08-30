Chicago police warn of suspect who grabbed woman near Fullerton Red Line stop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of a suspect who they said grabbed a woman near the Fullerton CTA Red Line stop.

The incident took place Aug. 10 around 7:25 a.m. at the stop in the 900 block of West Fullerton Avenue when an unknown male subject requested a cigarette and subsequently grabbed the woman and "sexually abused her," police said.

Police released an image of the suspect wearing a blue light winter jacket and acid wash jeans.

What you can do:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Pay special attention to suspicious people loitering in the area and report them to the police.

Remember any unique descriptive characteristics of offenders (scars, limp, acne, teeth etc.)

Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to police.

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender.

Walk in pairs

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives Area Three at 312-744-8261.