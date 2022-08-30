Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police warn of suspect who grabbed woman near Fullerton Red Line stop

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of a suspect who they said grabbed a woman near the Fullerton CTA Red Line stop.

The incident took place Aug. 10 around 7:25 a.m. at the stop in the 900 block of West Fullerton Avenue when an unknown male subject requested a cigarette and subsequently grabbed the woman and "sexually abused her," police said.

Police released an image of the suspect wearing a blue light winter jacket and acid wash jeans.

red-line-grabber-suspect.png
Chicago police are warning residents of a suspect who they said grabbed a woman near the Fullerton CTA Red Line stop. Chicago Police Department

What you can do:

  • Always be aware of your surroundings.
  • Pay special attention to suspicious people loitering in the area and report them to the police.
  • Remember any unique descriptive characteristics of offenders (scars, limp, acne, teeth etc.)
  • Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to police.
  • Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender.
  • Walk in pairs

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives Area Three at 312-744-8261.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 1:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.