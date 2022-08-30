Chicago police warn of suspect who grabbed woman near Fullerton Red Line stop
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of a suspect who they said grabbed a woman near the Fullerton CTA Red Line stop.
The incident took place Aug. 10 around 7:25 a.m. at the stop in the 900 block of West Fullerton Avenue when an unknown male subject requested a cigarette and subsequently grabbed the woman and "sexually abused her," police said.
Police released an image of the suspect wearing a blue light winter jacket and acid wash jeans.
What you can do:
- Always be aware of your surroundings.
- Pay special attention to suspicious people loitering in the area and report them to the police.
- Remember any unique descriptive characteristics of offenders (scars, limp, acne, teeth etc.)
- Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to police.
- Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender.
- Walk in pairs
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives Area Three at 312-744-8261.
