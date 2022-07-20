Chicago police warn of Hyundai thefts in Chatham
CHICAGO(CBS) -- Nearly two dozen Hyundai vehicles have been stolen in the last month in the Chatham neighborhood.
Chicago police say all 18 Hyundai were stolen between June 21 and July 10.
In each case, the owners called police after realizing their parked vehicles were gone.
Incident dates and locations :
- June 21, in the 500 block of East 75th Street
- June 22, in the 400 block of East 80th Street
- June 23, in the 800 block of East 78th Street
- June 23, in the 400 block of East 81st Street
- June 24 in the 7800 block of South Evans Avenue
- June 29 in the 8100 block of South Ingleside Avenue
- July 1, in the 8200 block of South Ingleside Avenue
- July 1, in the 7800 block of South Maryland Avenue
- July 1, in the 800 block of East 78th Street
- July 2, in the 7700 block of South Evans Avenue
- July 4, in the 7800 block of South Eberhart
- July 5, in the 7900 block of South Evans Avenue
- July 5, in the 7700 block of South Greenwood Avenue
- July 5 in the 7600 block of South Greenwood Avenue
- July 7, in the 400 block of East 82nd Street
- July 9, in the 7900 block of South Dobson Avenue
- July 9, in the 7500 block of South Vernon Avenue
- July 10, in the 7500 block of South Langley Avenue
Police didn't have a description of the suspect(s).
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area Two at 312-747-8273.
