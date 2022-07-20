Chicago police warn of Hyundai thefts in Chatham

Nearly 2 dozen Hyundai vehicles stolen in Chatham

Nearly 2 dozen Hyundai vehicles stolen in Chatham

CHICAGO(CBS) -- Nearly two dozen Hyundai vehicles have been stolen in the last month in the Chatham neighborhood.

Chicago police say all 18 Hyundai were stolen between June 21 and July 10.

In each case, the owners called police after realizing their parked vehicles were gone.

Incident dates and locations :

June 21, in the 500 block of East 75th Street

June 22, in the 400 block of East 80th Street

June 23, in the 800 block of East 78th Street

June 23, in the 400 block of East 81st Street

June 24 in the 7800 block of South Evans Avenue

June 29 in the 8100 block of South Ingleside Avenue

July 1, in the 8200 block of South Ingleside Avenue

July 1, in the 7800 block of South Maryland Avenue

July 1, in the 800 block of East 78th Street

July 2, in the 7700 block of South Evans Avenue

July 4, in the 7800 block of South Eberhart

July 5, in the 7900 block of South Evans Avenue

July 5, in the 7700 block of South Greenwood Avenue

July 5 in the 7600 block of South Greenwood Avenue

July 7, in the 400 block of East 82nd Street

July 9, in the 7900 block of South Dobson Avenue

July 9, in the 7500 block of South Vernon Avenue

July 10, in the 7500 block of South Langley Avenue

Police didn't have a description of the suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area Two at 312-747-8273.