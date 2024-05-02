Watch CBS News
Chicago police host Vehicle Safety Days updating Hyundai and Kia car software

CPD hosts Vehicle Safety Days to help Hyundai and Kia owners
CHICAGO (CBS) —The Chicago Police Department teamed up with carmakers Hyundai and Kia to demonstrate how they plan to make cars safer.

It's part of a series of Vehicle Safety Days happening this weekend at Guaranteed Rate Field.

That's where people with eligible cars can get a free update to their vehicle's software.

"Hyundai set out of work on a basic alarm solution, a steering wheel lock distribution program, and engineering software solutions that would specifically prevent that type of theft," said David Vandelinde, Hyundai Motors North America Vice President. 

No appointment is needed.

Just show up with your car between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday or Saturday and between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The update should take less than 30 minutes.

