Chicago police try to sort out 'inconsistencies' of how girl, 14, was shot in Auburn Gresham

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police said they're having trouble getting straight answers about a shooting that sent a 14-year-old girl to a hospital.

"We definitely believe that it was fired from inside the apartment, the residence, and she was struck while she was inside that residence, and the rest of it, like I said unfortunately, is a lot of inconsistencies we have to clear up," said Brendan Deenihan, the Chicago police chief of detectives. "But it wasn't a random act where people are shooting outside and it came through."

The girl was inside an apartment near 81st and Elizabeth streets just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, when she was shot in the face.

She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. So far, no one is in custody.

