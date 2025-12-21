Watch CBS News
Chicago police, SWAT respond to disturbance on Northwest Side

By
By Jeramie Bizzle
Chicago police and SWAT members responded to a disturbance on the city's Northwest Side on Sunday. 

Chicago police said shortly after 6 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 4000 block of West Addison Street in Irving Park for an armed man who barricaded himself inside a residence. 

Ald. Ruth Cruz (30th), in a community alert, stated that the incident is isolated and poses no threat to others. 

It is unclear whether the person is alone or what kind of weapons they are armed with. 

Addison Street is blocked off from Pulaski to Kedvale. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. Addison Street buses were also rerouted. 

No injuries were reported.

No further information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story. 

