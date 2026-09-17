Some City Council members seek to delay selection of new Chicago police superintendent until after mayoral election

Two months after Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling retired, some members of the City Council are pushing to hold off on appointing a permanent replacement until after next year's mayoral election.

The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability is conducting a nationwide search for the city's next top cop, and has until Nov. 12 to recommend a list of three finalists to Mayor Brandon Johnson.

While the candidate Johnson picks would have to be confirmed by the City Council, the police superintendent in Chicago serves at the pleasure of the mayor, meaning his choice might be out of favor in a manner of months if Johnson loses his re-election bid and a new mayor wants to install someone else to lead the Chicago Police Department.

Some City Council members worry that scenario that might leave great candidates choosing to leave their hat out of the ring.

While Johnson has every right as mayor to name a new superintendent before his term is up, some alderpeople want to hold off on appointing one until after the mayoral election.

Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd), one of Johnson's allies on the City Council, shared his thoughts on the push to hold off on naming Snelling's permanent replacement.

"I think there are some on council who are pushing that route. I see the logic in potentially waiting, but this is a legislative process," he said.

Rodriguez said, while he's an ally of Johnson, he's also an ally of members of the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, which is legally required to give the mayor a list of finalists within 120 days of Snelling's retirement.

"There are times where the mayor and I agree, and there's times where we disagree, and I think that's okay," he said. "This is a democracy, right?"

Ald. Marty Quinn (13th), one of the mayor's most vocal critics, said he thinks the decision on the next permanent police superintendent should wait until after the mayoral election.

"I think the quality of candidate, because of the circumstances, may not be what the city needs at this point," he said. "The next superintendent has enormous shoes to fill. Larry Snelling was probably the best to ever do the job. So, waiting and having a better understanding of all of the candidates nationally makes good sense."

Rodriguez and Quinn are two of three sitting alderpeople who have announced they are not running for another term in 2027. Rodriguez, who is stepping down after two terms, said the job is taking over a huge chunk of his life.

Quinn is stepping down after four terms in office. He said the job has changed 100% since taking it on in 2011.

"When I first started in 2011, the job really emphasized more constituent services. Today, 15 years later, it's almost like having two jobs. We still have the constituent services and the demands in the neighborhood, but we spend way more time in City Council than we did," he said.

Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th) also is planning to step down after four terms in office.