Chicago public safety commission to hold first public meeting in police superintendent search

Chicago's Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability is holding the first of five scheduled listening sessions Monday as part of the process of searching for a new police superintendent.

The listening session is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday at Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Blvd.

People will be able to share the leadership qualities and priorities they want to see in the CPD's new leader after Supt. Larry Snelling retired last month.

Commission members will gather feedback from the sessions to evaluate candidates. They will submit three finalists to Mayor Brandon Johnson for consideration this fall.

There are three more meetings coming up:

Session 2

Aug. 25, 2026 at 6:30 p.m.

Kennedy High School (6325 W. 56th St.)

Session 3

Aug. 27, 2026 at 6:30 p.m.

Morgan Park Academy (2153 W. 111th St.)

Session 4

Sept. 2, 2026 at 6:30 p.m.

DePaul College Prep (3300 N. Campbell Ave.)

Session 5

Sept. 10, 2026 at 6:30 p.m.

Virtual session via Zoom.

The community can also share feedback online through the CCPSA website.