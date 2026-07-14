Retiring Chicago police Supt. Larry Snelling to serve his last day on Wednesday

Chicago police Superintendent Larry Snelling will serve his last day as the city's top cop on Wednesday.

Snelling announced his retirement earlier this month after more than 30 years with the department.

Known as a son of Englewood, Snelling was the CPD's 64th police superintendent. He was appointed by Mayor Johnson in August 2023 and sworn in the following month. Before the position, he served as chief of the CPD Bureau of Counterterrorism.

Snelling released a statement following the announcement thanking Mayor Brandon Johnson for the opportunity and said that, despite the progress during his time as superintendent, there is still work to be done.

The statement read in part, "During the past three years, I have had the privilege to lead this department through the 2024 Democratic National Convention and a record-low reduction in shootings, homicides and violent crime. While this happened during my tenure as Superintendent, the hard and courageous work of the members of the Chicago Police Department should be given the credit. Though I am proud of what we have achieved, there is more to be done, and I am confident that we created a foundation for further progress."

Snelling has yet to say what his next plans will include.

Fred Waller will return as the interim superintendent until a permanent replacement is chosen.