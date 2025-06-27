Chicago police officer fires shot during chase on Chicago's South Side

A Chicago police officer fired a shot during a chase in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood on Thursday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., police said officers tried to break up a large crowd causing a disturbance in a park in the 4300 block of South Champlain Avenue.

Police said a man then pushed an officer and ran off.

Police chased the man, who they said ran around a building before running at an officer. During this chase, police said an officer fired a shot.

Police said no one was injured.

Officers took the man into custody, and charges are pending.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is now investigating. The officer(s) involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a minimum period of 30 days