Chicago police seek suspect in 2023 Washington Heights homicide

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a suspect in connection to a homicide in Washington Heights last year.

It happened just after 12 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2023, in the 8900 block of South Justine Street.

Surveillance video captured the suspect wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark pants with a stripe down the side, a white belt, and light-colored slippers at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area 2 Violent Crimes Detective Evans at 312-747-8271. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.