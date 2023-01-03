Chicago police search for burglars who stole from Michigan Avenue shop

CHICAGO (CBS) –These burglars came prepared, bringing big blue garbage cans to haul their loot out of a high-end shop on Michigan Avenue.

Police released surveillance video from early Christmas morning hoping someone will recognize the three men.

Police said the burglars smashed their way through the shop's front window, filled with garbage cans with stolen goods, then loaded it all into a waiting getaway van.