Chicago police warn of robbers targeting people trying to sell cellphones on West Side

Chicago police this weekend issued a warning about robbers targeting victims who are trying to sell cellphones online on Chicago's West Side.

At least eight crimes have been reported in the Austin and North Lawndale communities since June.

In each case, the robber connects through social media, arranges to meet, and then takes off with the phone without paying — with either violence or a threat thereof.

One victim was hit in the face, while two others were threatened with guns.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

300 block of North Waller Avenue, Tuesday, June 2, at 4:48 p.m.

0-99 block of North Long Avenue, Sunday, June 21, at 4:33 p.m., and Tuesday, June 23, at 6:51 p.m.

5400 block of West Madison Street, Tuesday, June 23, at 8:40 p.m.

5900 block of West Washington Boulevard, Thursday, July 2, at 1 p.m.

0-99 block of North Long Avenue again, Thursday, July 2, at 3 p.m.

1400 block of South Keeler Avenue, Thursday, July 2, at 4:10 p.m.

1500 block of South Ridgeway Avenue, Thursday, July 16, at 7 p.m.

Police say two male offenders have been involved in the robberies.

Anyone with information should call Harrison Area detectives at (312) 746-8253 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #26-4-014A.