Chicago police speaking to person of interest in Auburn Gresham sex assault, home invasion

Chicago police said detectives are speaking to a person of interesting in a sex assault and home invasion in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Police said last Friday around 10:30 a.m., a woman was home alone when a man broke into her apartment, burglarized it and sexually assaulted her while armed with a gun.

The owner of her apartment building, who spoke to CBS News Chicago but did not want to appear on camera, said surveillance video from cameras he had previously set up for security reasons caught the man walking through the back alley, bumping a gate as it tried to close, and then entering the area with the rental apartments through an unlocked back door.

The owner said video shows the man spent over half an hour inside the building, rifling through rooms, stealing handguns, came console and cell phones. At the very end of his time inside, he sexually assaulted one of the tenants at gunpoint.

The owner said the tenant's fiancé called him about the crime and the group made multiple 911 calls and waited hour for Chicago police to show up.

Eventually the victim was taken to the hospital around 1 p.m., and it was still another hour before an officer was assigned to meet with her. Officers didn't come to the apartment building until almost 4 p.m., more than five hours after the crime began.

Chicago police released an image of the suspect captured on the surveillance video on Sunday, and said Tuesday morning that detectives are speaking with a person of interest.

No further details were immediately available. It was not clear if charges were yet pending.