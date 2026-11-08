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CPD release photo of suspect in South Side home invasion, sexual assault

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Chicago police issued an alert about a home invasion and sexual assault on the city's South Side.

The incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday in the 7700 block of South Racine Avenue in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Police said during the incident, the victim was home alone when the unknown person broke into her residence, burglarized her home, and sexually assaulted the victim while armed with a handgun.

Police released a photo of the suspect, described as a Black man, between 40 and 55 years old, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8, and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, red baseball cap, white medical mask, black pants, and red shoes with white laces.

Auburn Gresham sexual assault suspect 2
Chicago Police Department 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8271 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference number JK480065.

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