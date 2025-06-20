Chicago police investigating at least 7 separate shootings overnight

Police are investigating at least seven different shootings since 9 p.m. Thursday.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The shootings took place at the following times and locations:

Englewood, 9:10 p.m.

A 32-year-old man was walking out of a store, in the 600 block of West 63rd Street, when an armed person fired shots, hitting him multiple times in the torso.

Chicago police said the victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.

Near North Side, 11:30 p.m.

Chicago police said an 18-year-old was shot while walking with a group of friends near Hobbie Street and Cambridge Avenue.

Police say the shooter got away, but they are talking to a person of interest.

The teen is expected to recover.

Englewood, 1:43 a.m.

Chicago police said a 29-year-old man was trying to break up a fight between two women, in the 6700 block of South Parnell Avenue, when a man took out a handgun and fired shots.

The 20-year-old victim was shot in the shoulder and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Police said the gunman left the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Englewood, 2:05 a.m.

Chicago police said a 56-year-old woman was standing with a group of people in the 6800 block of South Winchester when a person approached and fired shots.

The woman was shot in the right calf. She was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made, and police are investigating.

Englewood, 2:15 a.m.

Another shooting was reported on 63rd Street.

Police said a man was shot several times at the Citgo gas station on 63rd Street, right off the Dan Ryan Expressway. Police said three men with guns approached the car he was parked in, shot the 37-year-old, and ran off.

The man was hit in the back and the elbow and is in good condition at the hospital.

No one is in custody.

Near West Side, 2:52 a.m.

Two men were in a yard in the 300 block of South Campbell Avenue when police said they heard gunshots and felt pain.

The 29-year-old man was shot in the right foot, and the 33-year-old man was shot in the leg.

They took themselves to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.

South Loop, 3 a.m.

Police said a 27-year-old man approached a group breaking into his car in the 2000 block of South Wabash Avenue. Police said the group fired shots, hitting the man in the back.

He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

Police said no one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.