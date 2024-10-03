Chicago police officer shot in Englewood; suspect also shot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was shot Thursday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood.

Another officer drove the wounded officer to University of Chicago Medical Center after the officer shot near 56th and Shields. Sources said the officer was shot in the leg. His condition was stabilized and he was talking on his way to the hospital.

The suspected shooter was being taken to Stroger Hospital, according to the Fire Department. Sources said the 16-year-old suspect was shot in the groin, and was in serious condition.

Police could not immediately provide information on the shooting.

A Chicago police officer was shot in the hand in the same block in Englewood in July 2023 during a traffic stop.

This is a developing story.