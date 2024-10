CPD officer, 16-year-old accidentally shot as police try to disarm teen Police Supt. Larry Snelling says officers performed an investigatory stop on a 16-year-old boy in Englewood, and found the teen had a gun. Officers tried to take the handgun from the waistband in the teen’s front, and the gun discharged. Darius Johnson is at the scene, Suzanne Le Mignot as at the University of Chicago Medical Center where the officer was taken, and Snelling has a live update.