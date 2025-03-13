Chicago Police officer leaves gun in Leighton Criminal Courthouse restroom, sheriff's office says

A Chicago Police officer left their service weapon in a restroom at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Thursday, CBS News Chicago has learned.

The Cook County Sheriff's office reported that shortly after 10 a.m., its deputies found a gun in a women's bathroom on the sixth floor of the courthouse.

Sheriff's deputies took the weapon, quickly identified the officer it belonged to — who was still in the courthouse — and gave the gun back.

The Sheriff's Office said it notified both the Presiding Judge and the Chicago Police Department.

It was not clear late Thursday whether the officer would be disciplined.