Chicago police officer accused of beating another officer

CHICAGO (CBS) — In a disturbing claim coming out of Chicago's Seventh Police District, one officer is accused of beating another. Sources tell CBS News Chicago the two were involved in a romantic relationship.

Sources say a Chicago police officer identified as Francisco Galvan, 30, waited in a parking lot right outside the seventh district for his girlfriend, who is also an officer and was on duty at the time. Then he attacked her, leading as many as seven officers to jump in and restrain the man.

The incident happened late Thursday evening.

According to a police report filed in the case, the victim, who CBS News Chicago is not identifying, was sitting in her patrol car when Galvan opened her door and pulled her out, pinned her to the pavement, and attacked her.

Other officers who intervened and restrained him would later smell alcohol emanating from Galvan, the police report said. Several empty cans of alcohol were also found in his pickup truck, which the off-duty officer drove to the seventh district.

Galvan was later taken in for questioning, where he appeared to be intoxicated, fell into a deep sleep, and later vomited on himself, the police report said.

The victim in the case acknowledged that the two were in a relationship and did not wish to pursue charges.

The motivation for the attack remains unclear.

Galvan is charged with domestic battery and driving under the influence. He was also cited with transporting and carrying an open container of alcohol.

He is due back in court on Sept. 13.