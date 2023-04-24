Chicago Police link armed robberies to dating app
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Chicago's Northwest Side are linking two armed robberies to the dating app Plenty of Fish.
The first happened Friday, April 14, on West Olive. The other happened Saturday, April 15, on West Addison.
Police say the suspect met the victims on the app, and when they met up, threatened them with a knife, forcing them to transfer money.
So far no one has been arrested.
