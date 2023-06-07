Chicago police help save abducted child

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Quick action by several police departments Wednesday morning helped save an abducted child.

Chicago police were seen taking the three-year-old to an ambulance to be checked out. The toddler was taken from an apartment complex in North Riverside.

State troopers got an alert about the car involved and saw it on the inbound Dan Ryan. Chicago police helped stop it near Madison and Paulina.

Officers took a person into custody, but there's no word yet on any charges.