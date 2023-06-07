Watch CBS News
Chicago police help save abducted child

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Quick action by several police departments Wednesday morning helped save an abducted child. 

Chicago police were seen taking the three-year-old to an ambulance to be checked out. The toddler was taken from an apartment complex in North Riverside.

State troopers got an alert about the car involved and saw it on the inbound Dan Ryan. Chicago police helped stop it near Madison and Paulina.

Officers took a person into custody, but there's no word yet on any charges.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 7, 2023 / 11:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

