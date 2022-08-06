Chicago police issue alert of series of commercial burglaries in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning residents of a series of commercial business burglaries this week.

The incidents all happened in the Morgan Park area in the early morning hours. Police say the burglars break a window to gain entry to the businesses, then take items and money.

The following are the incident times and locations:

31-Jul-2022 0200-0300 hours 2300 block of W. 111th St.

06-Aug-2022 0344 hours 2300 block of W. 111th St.

06-Aug-2022 0318 hours 10500 block of S. Western Ave.

No description of the burglars was given.

Police are reminding the public of the following safety tips:

• Secure all windows and doors to your Business.

• Ensure the entry door to your building is locked

• Keep gates locked and security gates secured.

• Keep a record of serial numbers for your electronic devices

• Consider the installation of an alarm and surveillance system.

• Be aware of this situation and alert neighbors in the area about this crime.

• Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of any suspicious

people including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Area South Detective Division at (312)747-8273 and feference RD#: JF338336, JF346286, JF346430.