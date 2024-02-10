Chicago Police issue alert of armed robberies of businesses on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are warning businesses in the 17th, 19th and 20th districts about four robberies that occurred in the area. Police say in each incident robbers entered the business with handguns and demanded money from the cash register before fleeing the scene.

Police say the robbers are two Black men between 20 and 30 years old. One wore a black puffy coat, black hat with a Nike symbol, and black jeans. The other man was wearing a puffy coat with the Guess emblem on the sleeve, a black ski mask and black pants.

The weapon used in the incident was a silver handgun, police say.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

3200 Block of West Lawrence Ave, on December 30, 2023, at 06:04 P.M.

5600 Block of North Ridge Ave., on December 30, 2023, at 07:45 P.M.

5200 Block of North Broadway Ave, on February 07, 2024, at 07:55 P.M.

1000 Block of West Wilson Ave, on February 07, 2024, at 08:40 P.M.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives -- Area 3 at (312)744-8263.