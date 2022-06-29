Chicago Police issue alert after carjacking, armed robberies throughout the city overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued a community alert after a spree of armed robberies following a carjacking in the city Wednesday morning.

The incidents happened within minutes of each other in the Pilsen, West Loop, Logan Square, and Lincoln Park neighborhoods between the hours of 12 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Police said the offenders armed with a handgun would demand the victim's vehicle and personal property, then use the vehicle to commit street robberies.

Incident times and locations:

· 1700 block of West 21st Street, June 29, 2022, at 12:45 a.m.

· 1100 block of West Adams Street, June 29, 2022, at 1:51 a.m.

· 2800 block of North Richmond Street, June 29, 2022, at 1:51 a.m.

· 2000 block of North Orleans Street, June 29, 2022, at 2:23 a.m.

· 400 block of West Fullerton Parkway, June 29, 2022, at 2:38 a.m.

The offenders are described as four black men between the ages of 20 to 25 wearing surgical masks and all-black clothing.

Police are warning the public to pay special attention to suspicious individuals in the area.

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at 312-744-8263.