Chicago Police involved in shooting after crash in Hammond, Indiana

Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability late Thursday was investigating a police shooting that happened across the state line in Hammond, Indiana.

Chicago Police were reportedly chasing a suspect, and the chase ended in a crash near Dearborn Avenue and Gostlin Street in Hammond, about two blocks east of the Illinois-Indiana state line.

That was where the shooting occurred.

As of late Thursday night, there had been no word from Chicago Police on the condition of the person shot by officers.