Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police investigating sex assault on West Side

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Chicago police are investigating a sex assault that happened on Christmas Eve on the city's West Side.

Police said at about 12:30 p.m.  in the 4600-block of West North Avenue, an unknown man pushed a woman into her car and tried to pull her pants down.


The man then fled the area in a white SUV with a sunroof, which had an Illinois license plate.

Police described the suspect as a Black male, 5 ft. 7 to 5 ft. 9 inches tall, 200 to 210 lbs., wearing a white shirt, jeans and a black leather jacket. They did not provide a license plate number.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Area Five detectives at 31-746-6554.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue