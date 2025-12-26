Chicago police investigating sex assault on West Side

Chicago police are investigating a sex assault that happened on Christmas Eve on the city's West Side.

Police said at about 12:30 p.m. in the 4600-block of West North Avenue, an unknown man pushed a woman into her car and tried to pull her pants down.



The man then fled the area in a white SUV with a sunroof, which had an Illinois license plate.

Police described the suspect as a Black male, 5 ft. 7 to 5 ft. 9 inches tall, 200 to 210 lbs., wearing a white shirt, jeans and a black leather jacket. They did not provide a license plate number.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Area Five detectives at 31-746-6554.