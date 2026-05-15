Chicago police investigating series of hit-and-run crashes across city

Chicago police are investigating a series of hit-and-run crashes reported across the city.

Investigators are now asking for help identifying the drivers responsible for the three incidents.

No arrests have been made.

Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Auburn Gresham

Early Friday morning, police said a 36-year-old man was standing in the 8700 block of South Ashland Avenue when a beige Nissan sedan hit him while driving eastbound on 87th Street.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The driver fled the scene.

Woman critically injured in Humboldt Park hit-and-run crash

Police released photos of the car wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a woman critically injured in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Tuesday.

Police said, shortly before 8 p.m., a 45-year-old woman was walking north near the intersection of Kedzie Avenue and Franklin Boulevard, when a maroon-colored vehicle headed east on Franklin hit her.

The victim suffered head injuries and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The driver who hit the woman fled the scene.

Major Accident Investigation Unit detectives were investigating.

Father killed in hit-and-run crash while changing tire in West Lawn

A father of four was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's Southwest Side on Tuesday night.

Police said the victim was on the street near the sidewalk in the 6800 block of South Pulaski Road when he was hit by an orange Honda Pilot just before 11:15 p.m.

The car fled the scene. Surveillance video from different angles captured the moments leading up to the horrific incident.

The victim, identified as 53-year-old Enrique Nieto, was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was a construction worker and the father of four children.

CBS News Chicago spoke to the victim's nephew, Cesar Nieto, who said he brought his uncle a spare tire before the crash. His uncle then went to change the tire when he was hit and killed.