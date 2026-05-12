Woman critically injured in Humboldt Park hit-and-run

A woman was critically injured when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side of Chicago.

Police said, shortly before 8 p.m., a 45-year-old woman was walking north near the intersection of Kedzie Avenue and Franklin Boulevard, when a maroon-colored vehicle headed east on Franklin hit her.

The victim suffered head injuries, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The driver who hit the woman fled the scene.

Major Accident Investigation Unit detectives were investigating.