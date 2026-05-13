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Man killed in hit-and-run on Chicago's Southwest Side

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Darius Johnson
Darius Johnson
Reporter
Darius Johnson joined CBS News Chicago in August 2023.
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Darius Johnson,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A man was killed after a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's Southwest Side on Tuesday night. 

Police said a 53-year-old man was on the street near the sidewalk in the 6800 block of South Pulaski Road when he was hit by an orange Honda just before 11:15 p.m.

The orange car fled the scene. 

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified by officials. 

No arrests have been made. 

Major Accident detectives are investigating.  

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