Man killed in hit-and-run on Chicago's Southwest Side

A man was killed after a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's Southwest Side on Tuesday night.

Police said a 53-year-old man was on the street near the sidewalk in the 6800 block of South Pulaski Road when he was hit by an orange Honda just before 11:15 p.m.

The orange car fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified by officials.

No arrests have been made.

Major Accident detectives are investigating.