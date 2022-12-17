Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police hosting Christmas celebration at Garfield Park station

/ CBS Chicago

CPD 11th District hosting Christmas celebration
CPD 11th District hosting Christmas celebration 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More holiday cheer is being spread throughout the city as officers at the 11th District police station host a Christmas celebration.

The fun starts at one 1 p.m.

The station is near Harrison and Kedzie in Garfield Park.

There will be arts and crafts, refreshments, and a toy giveaway.

It's all followed by a caravan parade at 3 p.m. and a tree lighting at 4 p.m.

First published on December 17, 2022 / 9:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.