Chicago police hosting Christmas celebration at Garfield Park station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More holiday cheer is being spread throughout the city as officers at the 11th District police station host a Christmas celebration.
The fun starts at one 1 p.m.
The station is near Harrison and Kedzie in Garfield Park.
There will be arts and crafts, refreshments, and a toy giveaway.
It's all followed by a caravan parade at 3 p.m. and a tree lighting at 4 p.m.
