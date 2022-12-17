Chicago police hosting Christmas celebration at Garfield Park station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More holiday cheer is being spread throughout the city as officers at the 11th District police station host a Christmas celebration.

The fun starts at one 1 p.m.

The station is near Harrison and Kedzie in Garfield Park.

There will be arts and crafts, refreshments, and a toy giveaway.

It's all followed by a caravan parade at 3 p.m. and a tree lighting at 4 p.m.