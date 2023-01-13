Watch CBS News
Chicago police ask for help in solving year-old Near West Side murder

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are hoping the public can help solve a year-old murder.

Images from a year ago show the suspect running from a shooting in the Near West Side, near Adams and Leavitt.

The shooting left a 14-year-old dead. Police are re-releasing the images in hopes of solving the crime.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.

First published on January 12, 2023 / 6:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

