Chicago police hosting gun turn-in events on Saturday

The Chicago Police Department is hosting gun turn-in events on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., guns can be brought to St. Sabina Church, at 1210 W. 78th Pl., and JLM Abundant Life, 2622 W. Jackson Blvd.

Anyone who turns in a firearm will receive a $100 gift card. $10 will be offered for BB airsoft or replica guns.

"This is a very important engagement where we allow people to drop off those unwanted, unused weapons in their house, and it really does make your home much safer," Glen Brooks, CPD director of community policing, said. "It's a 'no questions asked' gun turn-in."

Brooks said these events can help prevent an accidental shooting by offering a chance to safely dispose of a weapon.