Chicago Police, Fire Departments hosting annual charity hockey game today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago police and fire departments will go head-to-head for their annual charity hockey game Saturday evening.

The proceeds will benefit Chicago police officer Danny Golden, who was shot and paralyzed last summer while trying to break up a fight at a bar in Beverly. His family will be attending the game.

The puck drops at 6 p.m. at the Morgan Park Sports Center near Western and 115th Street. Tickets are $10.

Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th) will host an after-party at Barraco's in Mt. Greenwood near 111th and Whipple Street.