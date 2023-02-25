Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Police, Fire Departments hosting annual charity hockey game today

/ CBS Chicago

CPD vs. CFD charity hockey game happening tonight
CPD vs. CFD charity hockey game happening tonight 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago police and fire departments will go head-to-head for their annual charity hockey game Saturday evening.

The proceeds will benefit Chicago police officer Danny Golden, who was shot and paralyzed last summer while trying to break up a fight at a bar in Beverly. His family will be attending the game.

The puck drops at 6 p.m. at the Morgan Park Sports Center near Western and 115th Street. Tickets are $10.

Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th) will host an after-party at Barraco's in Mt. Greenwood near 111th and Whipple Street. 

First published on February 25, 2023 / 7:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.