Chicago police search for convenience store robbers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for the thieves who smashed a glass door to get inside a North Side convenience store.

It's on Lincoln and Bryn Mawr. Three people ran inside and grabbed cigarettes, but ran out quickly when an alarm went off. Police were on the scene just seconds after the thieves took off.

The owner said he never leaves cash in the register.

First published on February 9, 2023 / 5:22 PM

