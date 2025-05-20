Family of teen struck by bullet in Englewood in 2024 sues CPD officers, city of Chicago

The family of a teenager who was struck by a bullet that also hit a Chicago police officer when a gun went off as he tried to disarm him are suing the officers and the city.

The father of the teenager filed a federal lawsuit against four Chicago police officers and the city of Chicago for violating his son's constitutional rights under section 1983 of the U.S. Constitution.

"A child was handcuffed and eventually shot when the gun went off," the attorneys representing the family said.

On Oct. 3, 2024, around 12:30 p.m., Chicago police said officers performed an investigatory stop on a 16-yearold boy in the 5600-block of South Shields. Police said they found a gun in his waistband; as they tried to take it from him, the gun went off and the same bullet struck the teen in the groin and the officer trying to disarm him in the leg.

Both were taken to hospitals for treatment and recovered.

Police said neither the officer nor the teen fired a weapon intentionally. The lawsuit, among other things, alleges that the teen was arrested unlawfully, imprisoned unlawfully and had his constitutional right to be protected from unreasonable search and seizure violated.

The lawsuit asks for compensatory damages, attorneys' fees and a declaratory judgement regarding the violation of his constitutional rights, but does not specify an amount of money.

The lawsuit also asks for a jury trial.

CBS Chicago has reached out to the city and Chicago Police Department for comment

Please note: The above video is from a previous report