Chicago police chase armed robbery suspects from DuSable Lake Shore Drive, onto Dan Ryan and into West Lawn; 2 in custody

Chicago police chased a car full of suspects from an armed robbery from DuSable Lake Shore Drive onto the Dan Ryan Expressway and then into the West Lawn neighborhood where one of them was taken into custody.

It wasn't entirely clear where the reported armed robbery occurred, but police scanner traffic indicated officers pursued the vehicle on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, then onto the Dan Ryan Expressway, and then into the West Lawn neighborhood.

They continued west until the car stopped near 69th and Kedvale, where the three suspects bailed out of the vehicle.

One person was taken into custody but two others were able to run away. Police have been searching in the area since.

Just after noon, police scanner traffic indicated a second suspect had been taken into custody.

No further information was immediately available. CBS News Chicago has reached out to police for more information and are awaiting a response.