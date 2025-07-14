Chicago police warn of car break-ins, armed robbery in South Loop, Near South Side parking garages

Chicago police issued a warning for a rash of car break-ins and an armed robbery in residential and public parking garages in the Near South Side and South Loop.

Police said incidents were reported in the South Loop, Printer's Row and Motor Row District Sunday morning, all near each other. In each incident, the suspects broke the driver or passenger side window of a parked, unoccupied cars and stole things from inside. In one of the cases, as the car's owner approached their vehicle with a passenger, they were robbed at gunpoint by the suspects.

In several of the incidents, the suspects' escape was seen by witnesses and captured by surveillance video. Police said they fled in a gray Lexus or Mercedes Benz sedan that did not have a license late.

The reported incidents took place at:

800 block of S. Wabash Ave. at 6 a.m. on July 13

800 block of S. Wabash Ave. at 6:04 a.m. on July 13

800 block of S. Wabash Ave. between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on July 13

700 block of S. Wabash Ave. at 6:05 a.m.

600 block of S. State Street at 6:05 a.m. on July 13

400 block of S. Clark Street between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on July 13

300 block of E. Cullerton Street between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on July 13

Police described the two suspects as Black men, one who is between 5 ft. 6 in. and 6 ft. tall, 140-180 lbs. wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans and a black ski mask, and the other described as 5 ft. 8 in. to 6 ft. tall, 140-160 lbs. wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and a black ski mask.

An investigation by Area Three detectives is ongoing.