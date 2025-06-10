Chicago police body cam video released of traffic stop, fatal shootout in Hammond, Indiana

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released new body camera footage of a Chicago police traffic stop that led to a chase and a deadly shootout in Hammond, Indiana in May.

Police in the city's Hegewisch neighborhood tried to stop 50-year-old Joseph Navarro on May 8. He was wanted for aggravated battery.

Officers followed in their squad cars as Navarro sped off and into Hammond, and then crashed. He was going so fast that the car flipped upside-down in the crash.

Police said when they got out of their cars Navarro shot at them, so officers shot back.

Video of that shootout was released by COPA Tuesday. Some viewers may find it disturbing.

Navarro was struck and taken to a local hospital where he died. No officers were hurt.

An investigation into the shootout is ongoing.