Chicago police putting out alert on armed robberies

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police have released an alert about an armed robbery spree.

There were nearly 20 reported on the North and northwest sides of Chicago over the weekend.

Police said two to four armed suspects in ski masks drive up to people on foot and rob them. At least two people were hurt.

The suspects are driving stolen Kias and Hyundais.

They're asking neighbors to be on the lookout and call them with any information.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 4:42 PM

