Chicago firefighters take on police officers in the annual First Responders Classi

Chicago firefighters take on police officers in the annual First Responders Classi

Chicago firefighters take on police officers in the annual First Responders Classi

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some of Chicago's finest took to the baseball diamond Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Members of the Chicago Police and Fire Departments competed in the annual First Responders Classic to raise money for their charities.

The teams had some practice before first pitch.