Chicago police issue alert after 19 cars stolen in West Town, West Loop in October

Chicago police issued a warning after nearly 20 cars were stolen in West Town, West Loop and Near West Side since the beginning of October.

Police said in each incident, an empty and locked car was parked on a street when someone broke in and stole the car.

The thefts happened at all times of day, from overnight hours to the middle of the afternoon, starting on Oct. 1. The dates and locations of the thefts are:

1400 block of W. Ohio St on October 1 at 1:30 a.m.

2600 block of W. Iowa St on October 1 at 1:30 a.m.

400 block of N. Carpenter St on October 1 at 3 p.m.

1300 block of W. Fulton St on October 1 at 8:15 p.m.

1200 block of W. Carroll Ave on October 2 at 5 p.m.

500 block of N. Halsted St on October 2 at 6 p.m.

800 block of N. Damen Ave on October 3 at 10 p.m.

300 block of N. Ashland Ave on October 4 at 6:30 p.m.

1200 block of W. Augusta Blvd on October 5 at 12 a.m.

300 block of N. Elizabeth St on October 5 at 7:15 a.m.

700 block of N. Noble St on October 6 at 8 p.m.

1100 block of W. Carroll Ave on October 7 at 5:45 p.m.

2500 block of W. Iowa St on October 7 at 11:30 p.m.

1700 block of W. Pearson St on October 9 at 4:00 p.m.

1200 block of W. Hubbard St on October 10 at 7:30 p.m.

2900 block of W. Augusta Blvd on October 11 at 11:52 a.m.

900 block of N. Washtenaw Ave on October 11 at 1:43 p.m.

2500 block of W. Augusta Blvd on October 12 at 11 a.m.

1400 block of W. Augusta Blvd on October 13 at 11 p.m.

Police do not have a description for any suspect or suspect. CPD advised residents to park in well-lit areas and away from large vehicles, saying the larger cars provide cover for a thief to break in or steal your car.

Police have warned of car break-ins in the area multiple times this fall.

And investigation into the car thefts by Area Three detectives is ongoing.