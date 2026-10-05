More than two dozen vehicles broken into in parking lot of West Loop apartment building

More than two dozen cars were broken into at an outdoor residential parking lot over the weekend in the West Loop neighborhood.

About 30 cars were broken into in the parking lot for Onni Fulton Market. The thieves didn't get away with anything, leaving residents confused and digging into their pockets to fix their vehicles.

"I felt, like, a little bit violated as well, because that's someone coming into your personal space and belongings," Keely Sage said. "I think whenever you pay so much to live in a building, and in a neighborhood, and even to park here every month, there should be some protection, you know? It'd be great if we had a gate."

Police said, just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, three men broke the windows of cars. A tipster sent CBS News Chicago video showing more than two dozen cars with damaged or shattered windows, like Sage's.

"They informed me that I was one of the 27 cars that got broken into last night, and I was completely unaware that this happened until they told me," Sage said.

She has lived at Onni Fulton Market for the past year. She opted to park outside instead of the indoor garage, because it's a cheaper price.

"I was upset and a little bit frustrated and angry, I guess, at the person who did this. I am grateful that I didn't leave anything valuable in my car, which I do that on purpose," she said.

Sage said the front office at Onni Fulton Market told her to file a police report, but as far as them helping to cover the cost of repair, she's unsure.

"Unfortunately, this is not the first time that this has happened. I think that it is the first time that it's happened at that scale, but I just can't really see them doing anything about it," she said.

She's pushing for better parking protection.

"A camera or lighting, I guess, would be nice," she said.

Onni Fulton Market did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Police said they're still looking for the three suspects.